Putnam County deputies discover cock-fighting ring

PALATKA, Fla. - Putnam County deputies said they were responding to a domestic disturbance call at a home on Lettie Lane when they discovered a cock-fighting ring at the back of the home.

About 200 chickens were found in pens and are being seized from the property, according to authorities.

The agriculture detective is heading the investigating. No word yet on what charges the occupants of the home may face or what prompted the original domestic disturbance call.

