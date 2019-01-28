Putnam County deputies: Monthslong drug operation ends with 13 arrests

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A drug operation spanning more than four months ended with the arrests of 13 people, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

On Friday, members of the Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes, K-9 and Drug/Vice units conducted a warrant roundup operation stemming from investigations focused on the Putnam Hall area in the West District of Putnam County.

During the "West End Roundup," investigators said they found two vehicles parked in a wooded area off of Dukes Trail, an area that they said is known for drug sales and prostitution.

When deputies searched one of the vehicles, which was occupied by Summer Strickland, Herman Sanders Jr. and Jeffery Wilson, they found drug paraphernalia and half of a clonazepam pill, the Sheriff's Office said.

Charles Davis, who was standing next to the vehicle, was also arrested on a warrant. During a search of Davis, according to the Sheriff's Office, deputies also found crack cocaine that they believed was going to be sold.

The second vehicle was occupied by Debbie Tindall and Brenda Wright, who were smoking cocaine that they had purchased, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they also stopped a vehicle driven by Karogers Randall, who was then arrested and charged with driving while his license was suspended. During a search, deputies said they found an oxycodone pill. Denzell Randall, a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested on an active warrant out of Clay County.

Additionally, deputies arrested Bruce Lewis on a warrant. Deputies said they found cocaine during a search of Lewis.

Below is the list of 13 people who were arrested as a result of the "West End Roundup" and taken to the Putnam County Jail:

Michael Cliffin, 63, of Putnam Hall, is charged with three counts of selling cocaine. He was arrested on a warrant and has since been released from the jail on $10,000 bond.

Charles Davis, 57, of Melrose, was arrested on two counts sale of cocaine, one count possession of cocaine with intent to sell and one count possession of drug paraphernalia. As of Monday, he remained in jail on $23,000 bond, according to online jail records.

Raymond Farris, 59, of Keystone Heights, is charged with two counts of selling cocaine. He was arrested on a warrant and ordered held on $20,000 bond.

Jefford Hayes, 51, of Putnam Hall, is charged with sale of cocaine. He was arrested on a warrant and held on $10,000 bond.

Bruce Lewis, 57, of Melrose, was arrested on charges of sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was ordered held on $13,000 bond.

Henry Owens Jr., 41, of Melrose, is charged with two counts of selling cocaine. He was arrested on a warrant and held on $20,000 bond.

Denzell Randall, 27, of Interlachen, was arrested on a warrant from Clay County.

Karogers Randall, 69, of Putnam Hall, was arrested on charges of driving on a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was held on $5,000 bond.

Herman Sanders, 39, of Hawthorne, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $500 bond.

Summer Strickland, 33, of Starke, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was held on $3,000 bond.

Debbie Tindall, 64, of Keystone Heights, was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $7,000 bond

Jeffery Wilson, 30, of Melrose, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $500 bond.

Brenda Wright, 67, of Keystone Heights, was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $7,000 bond.

