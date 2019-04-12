Putnam County deputies search for habitual offender

Bryan Fender, 36, wanted on charges of fleeing and eluding at high speeds, aggravated assault on a deputy and other charges

INTERLACHEN, Fla. - The search is on for an Interlachen man wanted on several charges, including aggravated assault on a deputy, fleeing and eluding at a high rate of speed, driving with a suspended license and other charges.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled over Bryan Fender, 36, who was driving a Nissan Altima on April 6, when they said he gave a false name, then drove past deputies almost hitting them.

They said Fender led deputies on a brief pursuit, then stopped the car and ran away before deputies could catch up with the car and him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fender is asked to call the sheriff's office at 386-329-0800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-277-8477.

