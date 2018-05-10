Putnam County deputies searching for missing, endangered man

POMONA PARK, Fla. - Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a missing and endangered 49-year-old man, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

Alvin Sevilla Santos was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Thursday at an assisted living facility on Pleasant Street in Pomona Park, deputies said.

He was reportedly wearing a long-sleeved, mustard-yellow button-down shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

He is described as being clean shaven, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Deputies said he speaks some English, but mostly Spanish. They said he is considered to be endangered due to being diagnosed and suffering from schizophrenia.

Anyone who sees him or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 386-937-0801.

