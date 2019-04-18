Man charged with sexual battery on teen extradited from Oregon

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of unlawful sexual activity with a teenager, who was wanted by authorities in Putnam County, has been taken into custody.

Bryan Rivera, 26, of Crescent City, was captured in Oregon and extradited back to Florida, where he is now facing four counts of second-degree sexual battery.

According to an arrest report, the suspect had repeated unlawful sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl.

The report states the alleged crimes happened between June and October.

Putnam County investigators confirmed to News4Jax that Rivera and the girl are not related and did not reside in the same home.

Rivera was booked into the Putnam County jail early Thursday morning on a $60,000 bond after he was extradited from Oregon, online jail records show.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.