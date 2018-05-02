Putnam County man gets 7 years for downloading child sex abuse videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Putnam County man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison from downloading child sexual abuse videos, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida announced Wednesday.

Ryan Elton Devore, 31, of Satsuma, was also ordered to serve a 15-year term of supervised release, register as a sex offender and pay $3,000 in restitution to child victims.

According to court documents, a search warrant was executed July 18 at Devore's home in connection with an online child exploitation investigation.

Investigators said they discovered Devore’s custom-built computer tower and cellphone contained numerous depictions of child pornography, including at least 400 videos of children being sexually abused.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Gainesville Police Department, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

It is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

