Putnam corrections deputy fired after violent domestic dispute

PALATKA, Fla. - A Putnam County Sheriff's corrections deputy facing domestic violence charges was fired Thursday following an internal investigation into her conduct, authorities said.

The investigation found that Kayla Robinson, who is charged with domestic violence and violating a restraining order, committed a "gross violation" of agency standards, the Sheriff's Office stated.

Sheriff Homer "Gator" DeLoach placed Robinson on administrative leave after the State Attorney's Office found probable cause for criminal charges stemming from a violent episode at her home.

Deputies were called to Robinson's home Dec. 23 to settle a fight involving the trio, according to the Sheriff's Office. The boyfriend and husband also were charged with battery on each other.

She was suspended and stripped of her authority while the internal investigation ran its course. But while on administrative leave, she was arrested for an unspecified violation of the restraining order.

Internal investigators wrapped up their review Tuesday. Their investigation upheld a complaint regarding Robinson's conduct, leading to her termination two days later.

The sheriff issued this statement on the case:

There is no place for domestic violence in our community and certainly not within our ranks as protectors of the community. The members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office stand firm in our zero-tolerance stance concerning the horrible crime of domestic violence.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.