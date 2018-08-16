Report: Palatka's mayor accused of using racial slur toward city employee

PALATKA, Fla. - Palatka Mayor Terrill Hill is accused of using a racial slur toward a city employee and intimidating employees with his “physical stature” in a report compiled this summer by a Tallahassee law firm, according to the Palatka Daily News.

The Krizner Group, an employment law firm, was contacted by the former Palatka city manager, who asked the firm to investigate the allegations, the Daily News reported.

City employee Germaine Douglas, who works in the parks and recreation department, registered a complaint about Hill, saying he used a derogatory term for “a slave who works in the house of a master,” according to the Daily News.

The report also alleged that Hill was demeaning and unprofessional toward the city clerk during staff meetings and that he intimidated employees.

Hill told the Daily News that the accusation is politically motivated and the full report is full of inaccuracies.

Hill is up for re-election in November.

