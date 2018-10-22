Satsuma man charged with attempted murder in shooting of his wife

Larry Burgess,75, charged with attempted murder of his wife.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies in Putnam County arrested Larry Burgess, 75, and charged him with attempted murder after detectives say he shot his wife during an argument in their home Sunday evening.

The couple's adult daughter told deputies that during the incident she head a gunshot and ran from their home to a neighbor's house and called 911.

Members of the SWAT team were called to the scene and a negotiator was able to convince Burgess to leave the house without further violence, according to authorities.

Burgess' wife was found wounded inside their home on County Road 309 and flown to Orange Park Medical Center.

She had been shot in the head and was listed in critical condition.

Burgess was taken into custody. He is being held at the Putnam County Jail without bond.

