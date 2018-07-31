Satsuma man runs into big rig, dies

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A 41-year-old Satsuma man died Monday night when his SUV struck a tractor-trailer that was turning left at the corner of County Road 215 onto County Road 216, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said James Overstreet was driving a Lincoln Navigator west on CR-216 at 8:42 p.m. when he struck the trailer of a big rig driven by Harold Darnell, of Bloomington, Indiana. Overstreet died at the scene.

According to the FHP report, charges are pending.

