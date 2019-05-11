FHP: Satsuma woman killed in hit-and-run crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A Satsuma woman was struck and killed early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash in San Mateo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Lindsey Walker, 31, was walking along U.S. 17 near Bear Boulevard in Putnam County when she was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle at 4:30 a.m., troopers said.

Putnam EMS said Walker died at the scene and the driver of the vehicle drove off, FHP said.

Troopers have not released a description of the vehicle invovled in the crash.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

