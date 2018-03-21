Skydiver survives when parachute doesn't fully open, deputies say

PALATKA, Fla. - A skydiver survived Wednesday morning when his parachute didn't deploy all the way and he landed off course near a Home Depot in Palatka, Putnam County deputies said.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the 33-year-old man was conscious and alert when deputies arrived near Weaver and Mission roads in Palatka.

He was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A second skydiver also landed off course, but safely, on the football field at Palatka High School, which is less than a mile south of the Home Depot.

Deputies did not say where the two skydivers had intended to land, but Skydive Palatka is less than 2 miles northwest of the Home Depot, at the Kay Larkin Airport.

