Teen arrested after threat made at Palatka school, deputies say

PALATKA, Fla. - A 13-year-old runaway was arrested after a Palatka elementary school received an anonymous phone call that stated a shooting was imminent, according to a release from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

After a staff member at James A. Long Elementary School received the phone call, the youth resource deputy put the school on lockdown, the Sheriff's Office said. Another school nearby, Jenkins Middle School, was also placed on lockdown.

According to the release, a teenager identified as Gregory Henry was located during the lockdown procedure at Jenkins Middle, and it was determined the teen was not a student there. Detectives said that Henry was a runaway from Volusia County wanted on drug charges.

Detectives determined Henry was responsible for making the threatening phone call to James A. Long Elementary, the release said. He was a prior student of the middle school.

Henry was charged with making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner, which is a second-degree felony.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.