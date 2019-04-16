There's a new K-9 in town: New bloodhound puppy joins PCSO

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - The Putnam County Sheriff's office is revealing a big secret: A new bloodhound puppy has joined the unit!

K-9 "Grace" was welcomed with a gender reveal featuring Sheriff Gator Deloach and the K-9 unit.

"For the big reveal, we asked our four other K-9 handlers to participate in a gender reveal with silly string," a Facebook post said.

Elementary school students voted on what the sheriff's office should name her. Grace was the most popular name.

K-9 Grace will be going to schools for met and greets soon.

