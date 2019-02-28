Threat leads to arrest of 14-year-old Putnam County student

PALATKA, Fla. - For the second time in a week, Putnam County school officials on Thursday had to deal with a threatening incident. This time, it led to the arrest of a 14-year-old student.

The unnamed teen was taken into custody and charged with making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner, a second-degree felony, the Putnam County School District said.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Rick Surrency said the student used a cell phone to call in a shooting threat to Jenkins Middle School, warning there would be violence on the school’s campus Thursday.

Less than 24 hours later, detectives zeroed in on a 14-year-old Jenkins student they viewed as a person of interest in the case. She was questioned and then placed under arrest.

Surrency said the school district and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office would not tolerate any threats toward schools, students and faculty, even if the students responsible see them as harmless pranks.

“We want to stress to the parents, students and community that any and all threats to our schools will be treated seriously and charges will be filed every time,” the superintendent said.

"Our mission continues to be providing a safe learning environment for our students. We take this charge seriouly and will continue to provide any method necessary to protect our youth," he added.

It’s unclear whether the student faces any discipline in addition to criminal charges. The school district did not say if she would be suspended or expelled.

