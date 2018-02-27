Tip of school threat pays off big

PALATKA, Fla. - Whoever told police about a person who was making threats against Palatka High School was given a grand for the tip.

The Putnam County School District and Putnam County Sheriff's Office teamed up to present a $1,000 check to the unnamed person who came forward about the person responsible for making threats against Palatka High School.

The superintendent and sheriff say they are overwhelmingly proud of the actions of the brave individual that had the courage to speak up when they saw something that posed a possible threat to a local school.

They say it’s a great reminder to all students, parents, staff and the community that if you see something, say something.

Earlier this month, a 15-year-old Putnum County student was arrested after taking a threatening social media post that originated in South Carolina and reposting it as a threat to Palatka High School.

Just last Friday, two female students in Clay County were arrested for making threats at their schools.

Many schools remain on heightened alert after the mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida High School left 17 students dead and more than a dozen wounded.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.