PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A 2-year-old boy drowned in a lake near his home Thursday morning, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Family members told deputies they last saw the boy around 7:30 a.m.

They said they called to report he was missing after he apparently wandered off.

He was found in the water around 8:15 a.m. near Seminole Ridge Road. Rescue crews were unable to revive him, deputies said.



