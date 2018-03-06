Putnam County

Welaka voters set to elect town council

6 non-partisan candidates running for town council

By Eric Wallace - Senior Producer, I-TEAM
Headline Goes Here Effie Nidam/CNN

WELAKA, Fla. - Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday for voters in the town of Welaka in southern Putnam County.

The residents are voting for members of the town council.  

There are six non-partisan candidates on the ballot, and voters can choose up to 3:

  • Jessica Finch
  • Pam Olson
  • O. Louis Peronard
  • Willie L. Washington, Jr.
  • Jamie D Watts
  • James Larry Wynn

Peronard, Washington and Watts are all currently on the town council and are up for re-election.

The only voting location is the Welaka Town Hall at 400 4th Ave, Welaka, FL 32193.
 

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.