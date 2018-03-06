Welaka voters set to elect town council

WELAKA, Fla. - Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday for voters in the town of Welaka in southern Putnam County.

The residents are voting for members of the town council.

There are six non-partisan candidates on the ballot, and voters can choose up to 3:

Jessica Finch

Pam Olson

O. Louis Peronard

Willie L. Washington, Jr.

Jamie D Watts

James Larry Wynn

Peronard, Washington and Watts are all currently on the town council and are up for re-election.

The only voting location is the Welaka Town Hall at 400 4th Ave, Welaka, FL 32193.



