Welaka voters set to elect town council

WELAKA, Fla. - Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday for voters in the town of Welaka in southern Putnam County.
The residents are voting for members of the town council.
There are six non-partisan candidates on the ballot, and voters can choose up to 3:
- Jessica Finch
- Pam Olson
- O. Louis Peronard
- Willie L. Washington, Jr.
- Jamie D Watts
- James Larry Wynn
Peronard, Washington and Watts are all currently on the town council and are up for re-election.
The only voting location is the Welaka Town Hall at 400 4th Ave, Welaka, FL 32193.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.