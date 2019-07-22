Woman accused of stabbing someone in the head

Patricia Turner, 46, charged with aggravated battery. Palatka Police say she stabbed someone in the head

PALATKA, Fla. - A Thursday night argument between two people turned into bloodshed that sent one person to a hospital with stab injuries to the head.

Patricia Turner, 46, of Palatka, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery after Palatka police said she stabbed someone in the head following a verbal dispute.

Information about the victim was redacted from the police report on the incident, so it’s unclear if the victim is a man or woman.

According to the report, Turner and the victim were arguing on a street corner outside their home when Turner stabbed the victim in the side of the head as the victim was walking away. The report says she used a weapon that was silver and sharp but not identified as an actual knife. The report also says Turner got rid of the weapon before police arrived.

Investigators say Turner admitted she was in an argument that turned physical, but she denied stabbing the victim. She also told officers the victim hit her and she hit back, but the officers noted in the report that there were no visible marks on Turner. The officers say Turner was intoxicated and acting aggressively.

The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene for a head wound and then taken to the hospital, according to police.

Turner was jailed on a $15,000 bond.

Turner is no stranger to law enforcement: Putnam County court records show she has prior convictions for child abuse, multiple convictions for battery, domestic battery, procuring prostitution and soliciting prostitution. Records also show there have been multiple injunctions filed against Turner.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Turner served time in prison for convictions out of Putnam and St. Lucie County. Those convictions include the following charges:

• Three counts of attempted armed robbery

• Two counts of battery

• Selling and distributing cocaine

• Resisting arrest

Taylor was released from prison last year.

