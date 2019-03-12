Deputies: Woman, children being secretly recorded at stores

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies warned Tuesday that videos showing Putnam County women, teenagers and children in public places are being posted on YouTube and other social media platforms.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the videos often depict the backsides of people and are shot from a low angle, possibly with a cellphone. Deputies said sometimes there is text accompanying the video with the word "sexy." News4Jax was shown one of the videos, which appears to be professional edited. Text over the footage reads, “Beautiful slim Sexy white Girls in palatka Florida.”

News4Jax was told there have also been photos taken and uploaded on social media, and that the footage is being recorded at a Family Dollar store, Walmart store and another store in the Palatka-East Palatka area.

"While we do not agree with the videos or condone the behavior of the person(s) posting these, unfortunately, the videos do not break any laws or meet criminal statutes," reads a Facebook post, in part, on the PCSO Facebook page. "Make no mistake, we would not want to see our loved ones or children videoed without their knowledge or consent, but we must apply the law before acting and this does not meet the criteria."

Instead, deputies urge people to report the videos as offensive on the social media platforms where they are posted.

"These videos violate the 'Community Standards' set forth by the various social media sites. Enough reports and the user will become blocked," the Facebook post reads. "We appreciate the community's diligence and willingness to protect others. We will continue to monitor these types of videos."

