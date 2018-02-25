Woman dies, 2 men injured in Satsuma single-car crash

SATSUMA, Fla. - A woman died and two men were seriously injured early Sunday in a single-car crash on U.S. Highway 17 at East Buffalo Bluff Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the unnamed driver of a Jeep Wrangler was heading north when they drove off the road at about 2:45 a.m. and crashed into a tree. The impact forced the Jeep back onto the road, where it overturned, ejecting the driver and three passengers, troopers said.

Alexis Wade, 22, of Palatka, was killed in the crash and Kyle Wade, 24, and Mark Worlow, 40, were taken to UF Health in serious condition, troopers said.

The driver was not injured in the crash, troopers said.



