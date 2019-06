POMONA PARK, Fla. - A Pomona Park woman died Friday evening in a single-car crash in Putnam County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said 46-year-old Juliette Laurie was driving westbound on Old Welaka Road between Pomona Park and Welaka. For unknown reasons, her car went off the road and into the wood hitting multiple trees.

Laurie was taken to the hospital where she died, according to the report.

