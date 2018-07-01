Palatka woman hit by truck in critical condition

PALATKA, Fla. - A woman is in critical condition at Orange Park Medical Center after being struck by a truck Saturday night in Palatka, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Deputies said Leah Abbott, 40, crossed the intersection at State Road 100 and Browns Lane at 9:03 p.m. when she was hit by a GMC Sierra. The driver of the pickup truck, Trenton Jones, 25, was also taken to OPMC, although with minor injuries.

Troopers said the intersection has no lights or crosswalk.

FHP is investigating. No charges have been filed so far.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.