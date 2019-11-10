Woman killed in Putnam County car crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was killed late Saturday night in a car crash just north of Florahome after another driver struck her vehicle from behind, according to Putnam County Sheriff Office,

Deputies said Lois Sirvent, 74, and Joshua Williams, 30, were both traveling northbound on Coral Farms Road, approaching Thornton Lane around 10 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office said Williams's Mercedes struck Sirvent's Hyundai Santa Fe, causing her SUV to crash into a tree on the right shoulder. Sirvent was killed in the crash.

Williams' car also struck a tree on the left shoulder of Coral Farms Road. He was taken to UF Shands Hospital in Gainesville with minor injuries.

Deputies are still investigating whether alcohol was involved. No charges have been filed at this point.

