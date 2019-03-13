Woman 'sick to her stomach' after learning she was secretly recorded

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - After Putnam County deputies warned about a man accused of secretly recording videos of unsuspecting women at stores and posting the videos to various social media sites, one of the women who appeared in some of the videos came forward.

Haley Tramel told News4Jax she's still in a state of disbelief after she found out she was filmed when she saw a screenshot on a Facebook post warning women.

“It made me sick to my stomach, just to see it -- just pictures of me walking through Walmart, walking through Walmart like someone was following us," Tramel said. "I didn’t even notice while I was there.”

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the man suspected of secretly recording the videos of women and posting them online is not facing any charges because his actions are not illegal. That’s because deputies said he did not go as far as to stick a camera phone up a dress or hide a camera in a dressing room.

Investigators said the videos he’s recorded are close-up shots of women’s backside and inappropriate shots of women with their legs crossed. They said they are also questionable videos of mothers with their children with lewd captions.

Tramel said this experience has left her with very little trust in men in general and that she feels bad for children whose images were posted.

“The headings were sexual and the comments were derogatory," she said. "I feel horrible for those people.”

She told News4Jax the videos showing her have since been removed.

Investigators said multiple women were recorded in Putnam County and it's possible other women were recorded outside Putnam County because they noticed escalators in some of the videos and there are no buildings with escalators in Putnam County.

