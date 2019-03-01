Report: Florida among states with highest pedestrian deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida's roads are among the most dangerous in the country- especially for pedestrians, according to a new report.

The data shows an increase in the number of pedestrian deaths nationwide. The study, by the Governor’s Highway Safety Association, says Florida is among the states most at risk – with more than 100 pedestrian deaths expected this year.

More than 6,300 people were killed last year- that’s the most in nearly 30 years.

Some experts are linking the increase in pedestrian deaths to population growth. Florida was among the 10 states with the highest population growth from 2017 to 2018. The research said those 10 states had an overall five percent increase in the number of pedestrian deaths during the first six months of 2018, compared with the same time frame the year before.

From January 2017 to June 2017, 326 pedestrians were killed in Florida. In that same time frame a year later, that number rose to 330. In 2018, five states accounted for nearly half of all pedestrian deaths. Florida was one of the five, researchers said.

READ THE FULL REPORT: 2018 Pedestrian Traffic Fatalities by State

The popularity of SUVs and trucks could be another factor. According to The Governors Highway Safety Association, these types of vehicles are more likely to kill a person due to their size and weight.

So what are some states doing to try to combat this?

Florida set aside $100 million to improve lighting in more than 2,000 priority spots statewide. Other states are also working on education for the general public as well as first responders.

