Report: Florida man bitten by shark in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man was reportedly bitten by a shark Sunday evening while wading in the waters off New Smyrna Beach.

According to News4Jax sister station WKMG, the 19-year-old Sanford man was standing in waist-deep water about 7:45 p.m. when the shark sank its teeth into his right calf.

Sunday's incident marks the first shark attack reported in Volusia County so far this year, authorities told WKMG. It’s unclear what kind of shark was involved.

The man's injuries were treated at the beach before he sought further treatment at a nearby hospital.

