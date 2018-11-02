Report: Minimum-wage worker in Florida needs 2.1 full-time jobs to afford one-bedroom apartment

Can't afford a place to live in Florida? You're not alone.

In Florida, a worker would need to have 2.1 full-time jobs at minimum wage to afford a one-bedroom rental home, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition's annual report. A worker would also have to work 84 hours per week at.

That's just a one-bedroom rental. What about a two-bedroom?

In Florida, the Fair Market Rent (FMR) for a two-bedroom apartment is $1,118.

In order to afford this level of rent and utilities — without paying more than 30% of income on housing — a household must earn $3,726 monthly or $44,716 annually. Assuming a 40-hour work week, 52 weeks per year, this level of income translates into an hourly Housing Wage of: $21.50.

Minimum Wage is currently $8.25 in Florida.

According to NLIHC, Only five states have one-bedrooms affordable for minimum-wage workers across 22 counties: Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington.

Click here for every state's housing wage, or the hourly pay needed to afford a one-bedroom rental.

