Rod impales windshield, nearly misses Florida driver

MIAMI, Fla. - A Florida driver is lucky to be alive after a metal rod shot through her windshield, barely missing her.

WSVN in Miami reports that a woman was driving behind a pickup truck on the Dolphin Expressway on Thursday when debris started to fall off.

A metal rod then shot through her car's windshield.

“I heard the bang, I knew something hit me. I honestly felt something had hit me,” Teresita McConney told WSVN.

The driver of the truck stopped to check on the materials that fell from his vehicle and then continued driving.

McConney is doing ok and police are now searching for the driver.

Click here to read the full article from WSVN.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.