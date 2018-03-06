Scott awards more ‘job growth' grants

TALLAHASSEE, Fla - Gov. Rick Scott has now used more than half of the $85 million Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, which lawmakers created last year and are on track to replenish in the 2018-2019 budget.

Scott on Tuesday announced the distribution of nearly $22 million from the fund toward 11 projects across the state, including $5.8 million to complete the NEO City Gateway Road in Osceola County; $4 million to develop taxiways and ramps at Pensacola International Airport; $3.2 million to create a workforce training program for advanced manufacturing, aviation and information technology at Broward College; and $2 million to extend the runway at Marianna Airport Commerce Park. Other awards went to projects in Titusville, Volusia County and Sumter County.

Also, awards went to St. Petersburg, Big Bend Technical, Valencia and Chipola colleges.

The jobs fund requires money to go to regional projects, rather than individual companies. The fund has attracted more than 225 applications seeking more than $821 million.

Scott had earlier allocated a little more than $35 million from the fund, including $6 million for a 1.5-mile access road at Cecil Commerce Center in Jacksonville and $8.25 million to expand access to the cruise and cargo terminals at Port Canaveral.

News Service of Florida