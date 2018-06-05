Scott, Cabinet to discuss financial regulator

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Cabinet will hold a conference call Friday to discuss the appointment process for a new head of the state Office of Financial Regulation.

The call stems from Office of Financial Regulation Commissioner Drew Breakspear’s announcement last week that he will step down at the end of June. Breakspear’s announcement came after pressure from state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis to remove the regulator.

Last month, Patronis pointed to a “lack of cooperation, responsiveness, and communication” from Breakspear’s office, allegations that the office disputed.

Scott and the Cabinet -- Patronis, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam -- have scheduled the conference call for 4 p.m. Friday.

It will be streamed on The Florida Channel. Members of the public also can listen to the call in the Cabinet meeting room at the Capitol, according to a notice posted online.

News Service of Florida