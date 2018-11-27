Scott, Cabinet to take up Veterans' Hall of Fame picks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Stephen O’Connell, a late Florida Supreme Court justice who was also president of the University of Florida, and former Tallahassee Mayor John Marks are among 20 people nominated for the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame.

The recommendations will go before Gov. Rick Scott and the state Cabinet -- Attorney General Pam Bondi, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam -- on Dec. 4, according to an agenda for the meeting.

O’Connell, who served as an executive officer of the 312th Bombardment Group in the western Pacific during World War II, served on the Florida Supreme Court from 1955 to 1967.

O’Connell became the president of the University of Florida in 1967 and served in the position until 1973.

Marks, who was elected mayor for the first of two terms in 2003, graduated from Florida State University’s College of Law in 1972 and served four years in the U.S. Air Force as a judge advocate.

He was appointed to the state Public Service Commission in 1979 by former Gov. Bob Graham and served on the utility-regulatory panel until 1987.

News Service of Florida