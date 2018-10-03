Scott records lawsuit hearing rescheduled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The 1st District Court of Appeal has rescheduled a hearing that had been slated for next week in a legal dispute about whether Gov. Rick Scott should be required to turn over his calendar to an organization locked in a battle with the state about Medicaid contracts.

The Tallahassee-based court will hear arguments Oct. 15, after initially scheduling them for Oct. 10, according to an online docket.

The change came after a request by an attorney for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which filed a lawsuit seeking to require Scott to turn over his calendar --- including information about fundraising events and where the governor will reside at night --- to the group.

Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson last month ruled in favor of the group, prompting the Scott administration to appeal.

The group requested the records after the state Agency for Health Care Administration did not renew a five-year Medicaid contract with the foundation’s subsidiary, Positive Healthcare, to provide Medicaid services in Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

The Scott administration and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement argued that releasing the information could jeopardize the governor’s safety, but Dodson disagreed, noting it “simply is information regarding the governor’s travel schedule.”

News Service of Florida