SeaWorld CEO steps down after company reports another loss

ORLANDO, Fla. - The CEO of marine life theme park giant SeaWorld has stepped down, the company announced Tuesday.

Joel Manby, SeaWorld's president and chief executive officer, agreed to leave the company after it reported a fourth quarter loss of $20.4 million.

Current Chief Parks Operations Officer, John T. Reilly, has become interim CEO, SeaWorld announced.

The theme park said the changes are effective immediately, and that Manby has agreed to help with the transition.

"I am so proud of this Company and all we have accomplished to position SeaWorld for continued success by providing fun and truly meaningful experiences that connect our guests to the natural world," Manby said. "John is an ideal choice to lead the company, and I feel confident that I leave SeaWorld in incredibly capable hands."

