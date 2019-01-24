Gunman killed 5 women in Sebring bank, then called 911, chief says

SEBRING, Fla. - Four SunTrust Bank employees and one customer -- all women -- died when a 21-year-old Sebring resident entered the Sebring branch Wednesday and opened fire.



Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said Zephen Xaver entered the bank just after noon, pulled a gun and killed everyone inside.

"Zephen Xaver knowingly and intentionally took the lives of five of our community members, our sisters, our mothers, our daughters and our co-workers," Hoglund said at a Thursday morning news conference.

Hoglund said that in respect of Marsy's Law, a victim's rights amendment to the Florida Constitution approved by voters last fall, the names of those killed will not be released unless their families want their names to be known.

The only two victims identified so far were Marisol Lopez, a bank employee and Cynthia Watson, a SunTrust employee.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victims were each shot, execution-style and were dead when the Highlands County SWAT team entered the bank two hours later. Police found a 9mm handgun, shell casings and a bulletproof vest after arresting Xaver.

Investigators said there was no indication Xaver intended to rob the bank, had any connection to the bank or the victims. They still don't know his motivation.

"We believe it is a random act. We don't believe anyone was specifically targeted," Hoglund said. "We (must) attempt to make sense of a senseless act."

Sebring's mayor, John Shoop, said the mass shooting was a shock to his small town.

"Yesterday our world was rocked by something we couldn’t even fathom here," Shoops said. "Our hearts go out to the families. They are part of our community and we see them on a daily basis and you can’t imagine the pain and suffering this community is going through."

'I have shot five people'

The incident began with the phone call to authorities from the suspect shortly after 12:30 p.m., officials said.

"I have shot five people," the caller said, according to Sebring Police. Sebring Police and Highlands County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene.

Initial negotiations to try to get the barricaded suspect to leave the bank were not successful, so a SWAT team entered the bank and continued negotiations.

The suspect eventually surrendered to the SWAT team at the bank along U.S. 27, between Lake Jackson and Little Lake Jackson, police said.

Xaver appeared in a courtroom Thursday, charged with five counts of capital murder. He was ordered held without bond.

Suspect's father says he is heartbroken for the victims

"I'm heartbroken for my son," said Josh Xaver, an Indiana resident who said he is Zephen Xaver's father. "I'm heartbroken for the victims," he said in a phone interview on Wednesday.

The elder Xaver said his son moved to Florida about a year ago.

"He wasn't raised to be like this. He's always been a good kid. He's had his troubles," he said without elaborating, "but he has never hurt anyone ever before."

"This is a total shock," he said.

Girlfriend says suspect was fascinated with killing

A woman who identified herself as Xaver's former girlfriend told an Indiana television station.



"For some reason always hated people and wanted everybody to die," Alex Gerlach told WSBT-TV in South Bend shortly after Wednesday's massacre in Sebring. "He got kicked out of school for having a dream that he killed everybody in his class, and he's been threatening this for so long, and he's been having dreams about it and everything."

Gerlach told The Washington Post that Xaver said he purchased a gun last week and "no one thought anything of it" because he had always liked guns. Public records and neighbors say Xaver and his mother moved to Sebring in the fall from Plymouth, Indiana, a small city south of South Bend, home of the University of Notre Dame.

"Every single person I've told has not taken it seriously, and it's very unfortunate that it had to come to this," Gerlach said.

Suspect worked as a correctional officer trainee for two months

Xaver was employed as a correctional officer trainee at Avon Park Correctional Institution and resigned two weeks ago, according to Patrick Manderfield, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Corrections.

He was hired by the facility on November 2 and resigned on January 9, Manderfield said.

SunTrust Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers said company officials "are deeply saddened by the tragic shooting" at the branch.

"We are working with officials and dedicating ourselves to fully addressing the needs of all the individuals and families involved. Our entire team mourns this terrible loss," Rogers said in the statement.

Sebring in Highlands County in the south-central part of the state, and had a population of just over 10,000 as of the 2010 US Census.

"We ask that you please keep them in your prayers, keep them in your thoughts," Hoglund said of the victims. "Help Sebring and our community stay strong."

