2nd deputy suspended after Parkland shooting

Students are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after deadly mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Another Florida deputy who responded to February's Parkland High School massacre has been suspended.

The Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that Deputy Edward Eason had been placed on restricted duty, which means he must surrender his gun and badge.

The announcement comes two weeks after the public safety commission that investigated the shooting revealed failures in law enforcement's response.

Jeff Bell, president of the Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies Association, told CNN that Eason was placed on restricted duty without explanation and was not told that the change was due to the testimony to the safety commission.

Bell said the association is filing a grievance on Eason's behalf.

"If it has anything to do with the testimony from the hearing, shouldn't the sheriff [Scott Israel] be removed?" Bell said. "What about the inaccuracies of the sheriff? Shouldn't he be placed on restricted duty?"

Seventeen students and teachers were killed in the massacre.

Nikolas Cruz, 20, confessed to the mass shooting, court documents show.

Copyright WJXT and CNN. All rights reserved.