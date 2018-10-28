Sex for speed bumps?

LANTANA, Fla. - An ethics panel has found probable cause against a Florida mayor accused of soliciting sex from a resident in exchange for installing speed bumps in her neighborhood.



In a statement Wednesday, the Florida Commission on Ethics said it found probable cause that Lantana Mayor David Stewart "misused his position to attempt to obtain a sexual benefit for himself."



Stewart may settle the case or request a hearing before an administrative law judge. He has denied the allegations. He told the Daytona Beach News-Journal it was "inappropriate to comment at this time."



In her January complaint to the commission, Catherine Padilla said Stewart promised the speed bumps she wanted as a safety measure would be approved if she had sex with him.



The town approved the speed bumps in 2015.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.