Sheriff: 2 men stealing sandbags charged with looting during emergency

Two men loading sandbags from a road construction site in Daytona Beach were charged with looting during a state of emergency, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said a Volusia Sheriff's sergeant was driving southbound on Tomoka Farms Road in Daytona Beach just before 5 p.m. Monday when he noticed a red Chevrolet pickup with one man loading sandbags into it and another acting as a lookout. The site was at the Tomoka Farms Road/Interstate 4 overpass.

Thaylon A. Lewis, 43, and Joseph Colombo Jr., 45, were arrested on scene and charged with theft during a declared state of emergency. Colombo was also charged with an injunction violation for possessing a firearm, deputies said.

Volusia County crews distributed supplies and materials for more than 100,000 free sandbags in recent days in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian, not including those distributed by many cities in Volusia County.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood has issued several warnings that enhanced penalties are in effect during the state of emergency declared in advance of the storm, and will be pursued against anyone caught committing crimes during this period.

