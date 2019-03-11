Sheriff: Mom killed 11-year-old to keep her from having sex

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman who drove her 11-year-old daughter to an Orlando hospital after stabbing her multiple times told investigators she killed her daughter to "prevent her from having sex" with men, according to her arrest documents.

Sheriff's investigators say 28-year-old Rose Alcides Rivera pulled up to a hospital in Orlando on Sunday asking for help for her 11-year-old daughter, but the girl was already dead.

Investigators said Rivera then pulled a knife on hospital workers before being arrested. She is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Aleyda Rivera.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the mother told first responders "my baby is gone." The child had 15 stab wounds.

Sheriff's officials say the mother took the child to a man's house and accused him of having sex with the girl. The child denied it.

According to News4Jax sister station WKMG in Orlando, the man was her mother's boyfriend.

Rivera first told authorities a man stabbed her daughter and ran away, but then said she stabbed the girl while in the car, WKMG reports.

According to WKMG, Rivera had cuts near her wrist and was medically cleared at a hospital before she was taken to jail.

Authorities said Rivera also told detectives she attempted to make her daughter comfortable while she was stabbing her, WKMG reports.

