Small plane makes emergency landing on U.S. 1 in South Florida

HOBE SOUND, Fla. - A small plane made an emergency landing Friday morning on U.S. 1 in Hobe Sound.

Martin County deputies said three people aboard the plane escaped without injuries when it landed on the busy road, also known as Federal Highway.

The private plane did a belly landing with its landing gear up after experiencing suspected engine failure, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"It was a rather hard landing, however, there are no injuries," the Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page.

News reports said northbound traffic were detoured until a crane could lift the plane off the highway.

