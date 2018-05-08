SpaceX Falcon 9 launch set for Thursday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The launch of a new version of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is set for Thursday, officials said Monday.

SpaceX confirmed the target launch date in a tweet Monday. The launch window will open Thursday afternoon at 4:12 p.m. and last through 6:22 p.m.

The reusable Falcon 9 rocket will carry a communication satellite for Bangladesh.

The "Block 5" design has rocket boosters that can be used up to 10 times with minimal refurbishment between launches. Some of the modifications made to the design include new safety features. Helium pressurant tanks were redesigned, which will eliminate the cause of a rocket explosion that occurred on the launch pad in 2016. The design also features landing legs that are retractable.

The company tested the rocket's engine Friday to collect and review data.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.