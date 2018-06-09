SpaceX seeks to expand at Kennedy Space Center

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - SpaceX plans to expand at Kennedy Space Center with a launch control center, rocket refurbishment center and a rocket garden.

The company, led by billionaire Elon Musk, has a launch pad at Kennedy Space Center and another one at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, and a hangar at Port Canaveral.

The new SpaceX Operations Area would be built on 67 undeveloped acres on Kennedy land off Roberts Road.

News4Jax sister station WKMG estimates SpaceX may have up to 10 events per year for a Falcon Heavy Launch, and up to 63 landings.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.