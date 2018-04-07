Spring breaker arrested after playing N.W.A.'s anti-police anthem

FORT, MYERS, Fla. - Police in Fort Myers on Thursday arrested a spring breaker who was blaring N.W.A's "(Expletive) Tha Police" on Fort Myers Beach. Police say the song caused a crowd of teenagers to act rowdy and jump on a patrol car.

The Fort Myers News-Press reported prosecutors declined to press charges against Marquez Ballin, 20, who is from Indiana.

According to the newspaper, "The defendant was at the Lani Kai for spring break and carried a stereo playing the song 'F the Police,'" said Samantha Syoen, spokeswoman for the state attorney's office. "Further down the road, three people jumped on a police car. According to the prosecutor, Assistant State Attorney JoAnn Biddle, there was no indication the defendant's actions were intended to cause or to incite a riot."

