St. Augustine Distillery donates nearly $3,000 for hurricane relief

St. Augustine, Fla. - That's the spirit! The St. Augustine Distillery donated nearly $3,000 to the 4 Star Association for Hurricane Michael relief efforts in Bay County, Florida.

Members of the Saint Johns County Sheriff's Office were at the distillery to accept the donation Friday morning.

Hurricane Michael left a path of destruction when it slammed into the Panhandle with powerful winds and storm surge that wiped out entire neighborhoods and businesses.

Deputies also received a personal tour from St. Augustine Distillery general manager Matt Stevens to learn how some of their spirits were made.

