St. Augustine woman wins $2M prize from scratch-off lottery ticket

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A St. Augustine woman claimed a $2 million top prize from the $10 Monopoly Jackpot scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday.

Rema Shaban collected the winnings as a lump-sum payment of $1.43 million, lottery officials said.

Shaban, 42, purchased the winning ticket from Pilot Travel Center at 1625 County Road 210 West, just off Interstate 95 in St. Johns County. The store will receive a $4,000 commission for selling the ticket.

The Monopoly Jackpot game offers more than $176 million in prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.44.

Scratch-offs generated more than $871 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in fiscal year 2017-18, making up roughly 69 percent of ticket sales.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.