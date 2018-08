PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - One person was killed Monday morning in the single-vehicle wreck that took place on Solana Road, east of Marsh Landing Parkway, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

No information about the circumstances or victim has been released.

Deputies say Solana Road will be blocked during the investigation, which could take several hours. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use an alternate route.