14-year-old charged with making threats at St. Augustine High

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A 14-year-old St. Augustine High School student is facing charges after deputies said he twice made threats toward the school since the Valentine's Day mass shooting in Parkland.

The student, whose name has not been released, is charged with false reporting of a bomb threat and for threatening to use a firearm in a violent manner.

Deputies said the charges are from two separate incidents in which the student wrote threats on walls at the high school.

The first was days after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Deputies said the student wrote, "School Shooting Happening at ___ PM Today."

Law enforcement and school officials responded to make sure the campus was safe, deputies said.

The second incident was reported Wednesday -- by the student himself, deputies said.

According to investigators, the student wrote "Bomb on Campus" on a bathroom wall, then reported finding the threat.

The school was placed on lockdown as investigators followed protocols to make sure no explosive device was on campus.

When he was questioned in front of his parent and confronted with physical evidence and surveillance video, the student admitted he was the one who scrawled the threat, deputies said.

They said he also confessed to writing the earlier threat about a school shooting.

The student is now in the custody of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, deputies said.

He is at least the eighth person charged with making school threats in Northeast Florida since the Parkland shooting.

Three students and an adult have been charged in Clay County; adults were arrested in Duval and Nassau County; and students were arrested in Putnam, St. Johns and Camden counties.

