23-year-old planned robbery of pizza delivery driver, deputies say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A 23-year-old Jacksonville woman is accused of arranging the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver who deputies said was held up at gunpoint by two teenage boys earlier this month.

Theresa Roberts has been charged in connection with the Jan. 8 robbery on Santorini Court in St. Augustine.

Investigators said the delivery driver, a 32-year-old woman, made a delivery to a home around 9:30 p.m. but no one answered the front door. As she was walking back to her car, they said, she was approached by two teens wearing ball caps and bandanas.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, one of the robbers aimed a handgun at her head, while the other demanded money and her car keys.

The duo got $20 in cash and her cellphone. They threw her car keys into a yard before taking off in another car. Investigators believe Roberts was driving the car.

Deputies arrested Anthony Allen Gagnon and David Mark Prieur, both 15, and charged them with robbery with a firearm.

According to Roberts' arrest affidavit, investigators connected her to the crime after talking with the 15-year-olds, checking surveillance video and interviewing the delivery driver.

Roberts was charged with felony first-degree robbery, and her bond was set at $50,000.

The delivery driver was not physically injured, investigators said. The handgun pictured below was confiscated by deputies.

