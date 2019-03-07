$29K in antique guns stolen from storage unit, deputies say

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. - A rifle that was made during the Civil War, a shotgun from the 1960s and a military police revolver are just some of the guns that were reported stolen from a storage unit in St. Johns County.

According to a report from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, a total of ten firearms were stolen from a unit at Public Storage on Palm Valley Road. The person who was renting the unit was last there in December and returned on Tuesday to find the items were stolen.

Investigators said the lock on the unit was pried open. Although the storage unit had surveillance cameras, the theft was not caught on camera.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the guns originally belonged to the owner's father, who died.

No arrests were announced in the theft.

