$2K worth of cigarettes stolen in SJC smash-and-grab

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Detectives are working to track down the burglar or burglars who ransacked a St. Augustine convenience store, and took about $2,000 worth of cigarettes, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy was sent to the BP gas station on Centerplace Way early Friday morning. The manager said the front door of the business was smashed, leaving glass on the floor.

The service counter had been rummaged through and cigarette packages were left scattered. An investigator lifted a fingerprint from the display case and swabbed the cabinet doors for DNA.

A deputy questioned employees at a Shell gas station across the street, though they did not report hearing or seeing anything related to the crime.

The sheriff's office was waiting to obtain video surveillance captured inside the convenience store. No suspect description was given.

Anyone with information can contact the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-277-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.